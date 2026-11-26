MUMBAI: Credit card spending in India has surged 307.4% in seven years, rising from Rs 60,130 crore in November 2019 to Rs 2.45 lakh crore in October 2026. The growth represents a compounded annual rate of 22.5%, even as rising household borrowing raises concerns over indebtedness.

Monthly card spends crossed Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time in October 2021, reaching Rs 1.01 lakh crore, and climbed to Rs 1.8 lakh crore by October 2023. In October 2026, spending was up 14.4% y-o-y and 20% from September, as consumers stepped up purchases ahead of Diwali.

For the first time, credit card spending exceeded ATM withdrawals in a month. Withdrawals fell 9.8% to Rs 2.30 lakh crore, against card spends of Rs 2.45 lakh crore. In October 2019, ATM withdrawals were five times card spending.

The shift comes amid a sharp rise in gold loans, another source of household borrowing. The portfolio grew 60% in Q2 to Rs 23.3 lakh crore, according to CRIF High Mark.

Online and e-commerce purchases accounted for 63% of card spending in October, at Rs 1.54 lakh crore, while point-of-sale transactions totalled Rs 90,562 crore.

Card transaction volumes rose 31.8% y-o-y to 6,833 lakh, outpacing the 14.4% increase in spending value. Consequently, the average transaction size fell to Rs 3,585 from Rs 4,133 a year earlier, suggesting more frequent use for smaller purchases.

HDFC Bank led card spending, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank.