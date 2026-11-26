BENGALURU: After more than 11 years at the helm of Flipkart, chief executive officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy is stepping down. This ends a leadership stint during which the e-commerce major came under Walmart’s ownership, expanded into new businesses, and prepared for a potential stock market listing that remains on hold.

The company, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said it would announce a successor in the coming weeks. Balaji Thiagarajan, Flipkart’s chief product and technology officer, will oversee the organisation along with the board in the interim.

The company has been working towards a domestic listing after completing the relocation of its holding structure from Singapore to India in March this year. However, its initial public offering (IPO) plans have faced delays, with the timeline for a public market debut remaining uncertain.

“It has been a privilege to be part of Flipkart’s journey. I am proud of the scale of the business we have built, but equally proud of how we have built it. Strong ethics, integrity and high standards of governance have been central to Flipkart’s growth,” Krishnamurthy said in the statement.

Krishnamurthy’s exit also comes as the company faces heightened competition from e-commerce rivals like Amazon India and quick commerce players like Swiggy Instamart, and Eternal’s Blinkit and Zepto.