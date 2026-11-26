CHENNAI: Days after serving a notice on her father, TVS chairman Venu Srinivasan, seeking a partition of family assets, Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) CEO Lakshmi Venu moved the Madras High Court on Wednesday, seeking a division of the branch’s joint family assets and allotment of what she says is her rightful share.

The suit follows a partition notice issued by Lakshmi on November 16, calling upon her father, as head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary responsibilities and ensure a fair and lawful division of assets.

The dispute centres on whether the wider TVS family restructuring carried out in 2020, along with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by members of Venu Srinivasan’s immediate family in 2024, also settled the economic interests within his branch.

Venu and his son Sudarshan Venu maintain that a settlement has already been reached, while Lakshmi and her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, contend that no comprehensive partition of the family’s economic interests has taken place.

On Tuesday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Venu Srinivasan, said there was nothing left to mediate as the family members had already entered into an agreement.