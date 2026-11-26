CHENNAI: Days after serving a notice on her father, TVS chairman Venu Srinivasan, seeking a partition of family assets, Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) CEO Lakshmi Venu moved the Madras High Court on Wednesday, seeking a division of the branch’s joint family assets and allotment of what she says is her rightful share.
The suit follows a partition notice issued by Lakshmi on November 16, calling upon her father, as head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary responsibilities and ensure a fair and lawful division of assets.
The dispute centres on whether the wider TVS family restructuring carried out in 2020, along with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by members of Venu Srinivasan’s immediate family in 2024, also settled the economic interests within his branch.
Venu and his son Sudarshan Venu maintain that a settlement has already been reached, while Lakshmi and her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, contend that no comprehensive partition of the family’s economic interests has taken place.
On Tuesday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Venu Srinivasan, said there was nothing left to mediate as the family members had already entered into an agreement.
A statement issued on Lakshmi’s behalf on Wednesday said her father’s response reflected no change in his position and did not recognise what she described as her lawful rights. The Madras High Court is likely to take up the matter on Friday.
Mallika backed her daughter’s decision to approach the court. “It is unfortunate that the response to Lakshmi’s notice has not recognised her lawful rights and no progress has been made towards an amicable resolution. In these circumstances, she has been compelled to approach the Court to protect her rights,” Mallika said.
The dispute involves the four-member family branch comprising Venu Srinivasan, Mallika Srinivasan, Lakshmi Venu, and Sudarshan Venu, representing the third and fourth generations of TVS Group founder T V Sundaram Iyengar’s family.
“As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not unequal to Sudarshan’s,” Mallika added.
A House Divided
Lakshmi and mother Mallika contend that the 2024 family MoU did not provide for a comprehensive division of wealth
Venu Srinivasan and son Sudarshan maintain that a settlement has already been reached