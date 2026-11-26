MUMBAI: Benchmark indices staged a sharp rebound on Wednesday, shrugging off weak Asian cues and subdued US futures, as easing crude oil prices and a stronger rupee lifted investor sentiment.
The Sensex surged 1.82% to close at 83,938, while the Nifty 50 rallied 1.85% to settle at 25,819. Broader markets lagged, with the Nifty Midcap 100 gaining 0.30% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipping 0.44%.
The recovery followed a session of profit booking on Monday and a market holiday. Brent crude eased below $90 a barrel, while the rupee strengthened.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their buying spree, purchasing shares worth `4,479 crore on Wednesday. Domestic institutional investors also turned net buyers, with purchases of `4,018 crore. FPIs have bought shares worth a record `1.4 lakh crore so far this month.
Institutional investors in Asia are rotating out of artificial intelligence and technology stocks into defensive sectors, pushing Indian equities back into net overweight territory for the first time since January 2026, according to the Bank of America Asia Fund Manager Survey released on November 17.
“Bulls returned with renewed vigour after the market holiday, shrugging off weak Asian cues ahead of the US PCE inflation data, even as hawkish Fed commentary reinforced expectations of a December rate hike,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments. India continues to benefit as global investors shift capital from crowded AI-linked trades to undervalued AI implementers with steady cash flows, he added.
FMCG led sectoral gains, with the Nifty FMCG index rising 3.8% to a three-month high, as softer palm oil and crude prices eased input-cost pressures and the demand outlook remained steady. Pharma gained 2.4%, while private banks rose 2.2% on a catch-up rally, supported by attractive valuations and robust loan growth. The Nifty IT index advanced 1.1%, extending its gains for a third consecutive session amid the global rotation away from crowded AI-linked trades. Metal and media stocks were the main laggards.
Insurance stocks and distributors gained after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India set up an expert committee to review proposed distribution reforms, raising hopes of softer norms and phased implementation. Realty stocks also found support from new corporate insolvency resolution process rules allowing viable projects to be ring-fenced from insolvency proceedings, potentially improving resolution prospects.
Rupee stages best rally since March
The rupee surged 69 paise to close at 92.18 against the dollar on Wednesday, marking its best single-day gain since March 12 and taking it to an eight-month high. The rally was driven by strong equity markets, sustained foreign fund inflows and softer oil prices.
2.9%
The rupee’s gain in November so far, including a 0.7% rise on Wednesday.
However, the rupee remains down 2.5% year-to-date, with a stronger dollar limiting further gains. HDFC Securities’ Dilip Parmar sees the spot rupee around 92 in the near term.