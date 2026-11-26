MUMBAI: Benchmark indices staged a sharp rebound on Wednesday, shrugging off weak Asian cues and subdued US futures, as easing crude oil prices and a stronger rupee lifted investor sentiment.

The Sensex surged 1.82% to close at 83,938, while the Nifty 50 rallied 1.85% to settle at 25,819. Broader markets lagged, with the Nifty Midcap 100 gaining 0.30% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipping 0.44%.

The recovery followed a session of profit booking on Monday and a market holiday. Brent crude eased below $90 a barrel, while the rupee strengthened.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their buying spree, purchasing shares worth `4,479 crore on Wednesday. Domestic institutional investors also turned net buyers, with purchases of `4,018 crore. FPIs have bought shares worth a record `1.4 lakh crore so far this month.

Institutional investors in Asia are rotating out of artificial intelligence and technology stocks into defensive sectors, pushing Indian equities back into net overweight territory for the first time since January 2026, according to the Bank of America Asia Fund Manager Survey released on November 17.