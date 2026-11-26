MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 20 paise to 92.40 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, as higher crude oil prices and the US administration's proposed tariff hikes against India fuelled dollar demand and weighed on the local unit.

Foreign fund inflows favoured the Indian currency, but it faced pressure after crude oil prices reversed easing, hovering above the USD 95-per-barrel level, according to forex traders.

They also said the Donald Trump administration's latest proposal to escalate the trade war with major trading partners raised inflation fears.

The US on Wednesday proposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India, with a provision to cap them at 17 per cent if the two countries agree to a bilateral trade deal, giving it a slight edge over Asian competitors.

The proposed tariffs followed investigations by the US Trade Representative into 16 economic jurisdictions. The USTR investigation report accused India of engaging in a range of acts, policies, and practices that create, maintain, or contribute to structural excess capacity and production.

India rejected the allegation and said the country is committed to working closely with the United States for an early conclusion of a bilateral trade agreement.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.50 and gained up to 92.39 before falling again to 92.40 against the greenback, trading 20 paise lower from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee jumped 65 paise to settle at 92.20, the highest level this fiscal year so far. The level was compared to the closing level of 92.28 against the greenback recorded on March 16 this year.

In the past seven weeks, the Indian currency has recovered nearly 5 per cent compared to its lowest-ever closing mark of 96.88 versus the US dollar seen on October 8.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.79, higher by 0.17 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.77 per cent higher at USD 95.34 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, Sensex rose 138.54 points or 0.17 per cent to 84,076.82, while the Nifty was down 26.05 points or 0.10 per cent to 25,793.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,479.08 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.