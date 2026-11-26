MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has eased client onboarding norms, allowing investors to reuse KYC records across market intermediaries if either their current or permanent address has been verified through official databases.

In a circular dated November 25, the regulator also made Aadhaar-linked mobile number verification optional if the number has already been verified and tagged as Aadhaar-seeded in the KYC Registration Agency (KRA) database.

Under the revised norms, KRAs will share attribute-wise details of validated KYC information with intermediaries. Supplementary details such as income range, occupation, politically exposed person (PEP) status and Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and Common Reporting Standard (CRS) information will also be centralised at the KRA level. Intermediaries must upload the prescribed information within three working days of completing initial KYC.