Among BSE sectoral indices, IT jumped 3.41 per cent, Realty 3.33 per cent, Focused IT 3 per cent, Metal 1.15 per cent, Power 0.71 per cent and Commodities 0.73 per cent. While, Consumer Discretionary, FMCG, Telecommunication, Auto, PSU Bank, Consumer Durables and MidSmall Private Banks ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,479.08 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.79 per cent to USD 93.86 per barrel.

The BSE Sensex has jumped 9,869.06 points, or 13.25 per cent in November so far, and the Nifty has rallied 2,831.4 points, or 12.28 per cent.

"Indian equities recovered from early losses in a volatile session, as sustained foreign inflows and selective buying outweighed firm crude and the proposed US tariffs.

IT led the gains, tracking a rebound in Asian tech stocks after weeks of selling," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rebounded after Wednesday's sharp decline. The Markets in Europe were trading significantly higher.

"Indian equities ended slightly higher on Thursday after a volatile session, with early gains tapering as uncertainty over the India-US trade agreement and firm US inflation data tempered risk appetite.

The benchmarks oscillated between gains and losses through the session, reflecting a cautious approach amid renewed focus on global interest-rate expectations and the possibility of further Federal Reserve tightening in December," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Meanwhile, the US on Wednesday proposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India, with a provision to cap them at 17 per cent if the two countries agree to a bilateral trade deal, giving it a slight edge over Asian competitors.

The US equity markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.62 per cent and S&P 500 declined 0.25 per cent, while Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.33 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Sensex jumped 1,502.29 points or 1.82 per cent, to settle at 83,938.28. The Nifty surged 469.60 points, or 1.85 per cent yesterday to end at 25,819.25.