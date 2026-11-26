NEW DELHI: After investor backlash over the complicated structure of Tata Steel’s acquisition of APL Apollo Tubes, the managements of the two companies are discussing possible changes to the transaction, Tata Steel MD and CEO TV Narendran said on Wednesday.

Narendran said the two managements were examining alternatives to address investors’ concerns without compromising the strategic rationale behind the deal. The discussions follow an adverse market reaction, with shareholders questioning the transaction’s complex, multi-step structure.

“We are hearing this feedback and reflecting on what else we can do to address some of the concerns that have been expressed,” Narendran told the media.

He identified two broad sets of concerns. Tata Steel shareholders are worried about the additional debt the acquisition would bring onto its balance sheet, while minority shareholders of APL Apollo feel they have not received a favourable deal, particularly given the debt the company would have to take on.

“We are trying to figure out what we can do to address the concerns of the minority shareholders of APL Apollo, while at the same time taking into account the shareholders of Tata Steel,” he said.