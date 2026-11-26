NEW DELHI: After investor backlash over the complicated structure of Tata Steel’s acquisition of APL Apollo Tubes, the managements of the two companies are discussing possible changes to the transaction, Tata Steel MD and CEO TV Narendran said on Wednesday.
Narendran said the two managements were examining alternatives to address investors’ concerns without compromising the strategic rationale behind the deal. The discussions follow an adverse market reaction, with shareholders questioning the transaction’s complex, multi-step structure.
“We are hearing this feedback and reflecting on what else we can do to address some of the concerns that have been expressed,” Narendran told the media.
He identified two broad sets of concerns. Tata Steel shareholders are worried about the additional debt the acquisition would bring onto its balance sheet, while minority shareholders of APL Apollo feel they have not received a favourable deal, particularly given the debt the company would have to take on.
“We are trying to figure out what we can do to address the concerns of the minority shareholders of APL Apollo, while at the same time taking into account the shareholders of Tata Steel,” he said.
Narendran said the companies would come back with a solution once both managements had worked through the issues. Discussions had been underway over the past 48 hours, including consultations with APL Apollo chairman Sanjay Gupta and his team.
However, he ruled out the possibility of the deal being called off, saying its strategic rationale remained unchanged. He also clarified that neither side was backing away from the agreement.
When contacted separately, Tata Steel told FS it had nothing more to add to what was already in the public domain. APL Apollo did not respond to queries till the time of filing.
The structure has drawn questions from investors and analysts over its complexity, debt financing, and tax implications.
Management weighs investor concerns
Tata Steel MD and CEO TV Narendran said the two managements were examining alternatives to address investors’ concerns without compromising the strategic rationale behind the deal