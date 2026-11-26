NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea (Vi), India’s third-largest telecom operator, is considering not renewing its 4.4 MHz spectrum block in the 1800 MHz band in Mumbai, which expires on December 4, 2026. The move could save around Rs 730 crore but may reduce its capacity to accommodate additional subscribers. Vi said it has adequate spectrum across its portfolio and that network coverage will remain unaffected.

“Basis our business needs and to provide seamless customer experience with adequate network coverage, we have submitted our request to the DoT for renewal/extension of spectrum in select circles,” a company spokesperson said.

Vi currently holds 10.2 MHz in the 1800 MHz band in Mumbai. Without the expiring block, this would fall to 5.8 MHz. It also holds 11 MHz in the 900 MHz band and 10 MHz in the 2100 MHz band in the city, which support 4G services. Across its 17 priority circles, it has 246 MHz in the 1800 MHz band, 144.4 MHz in 900 MHz, and 175 MHz in 2100 MHz.

Telecom expert Parag Kar said the move is unlikely to significantly affect Vi’s 4G and 5G services, as the expiring block was part of its earlier GSM licence, had not been liberalised for 4G use, and was primarily used for 2G services.