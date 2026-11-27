HONG KONG: Asian stocks mostly rose Friday, with technology firms building on the previous day's gains and enjoying a much-needed period of calm following the ructions at the start of the week.

With Wall Street closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, traders had no new business-driving catalysts heading into the weekend, though they remain on edge over concerns about the AI boom.

They were also keeping an eye on possible retaliation to Donald Trump's proposed tariffs of up to 20 percent on some of the United States' biggest trading partners, including China, the European Union, India, Japan and South Korea.

Seoul and Tokyo were the standouts on a generally quiet day on trading floors, with chipmakers SK hynix, Samsung and Kioxia enjoying healthy buying -- having been among the most brutally sold during a rout earlier in the week.

Taipei, which also saw huge swings, was marginally higher.

Still, analysts warned that there would likely be more volatility to come as investors assess the outlook for the AI trade with questions over the vast sums pumped into the sector and profitability.

Also in view is the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision next month, with speculation swirling that it could opt for a hefty 50-basis-point hike instead of the usual 25 points.

Stocks in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Jakarta, Singapore and Manila also rose.

Wellington edged down as New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's right-wing coalition lost its parliamentary majority, plunging the country into political uncertainty with an insurgent centrist party set to play kingmaker.

"In the absence of any new information the backdrop does remain fragile but for now investors have returned to equities with technology shares leading," wrote Skye Masters at National Australia Bank.

"The test will be whether this improved sentiment can be sustained through to the end of the week as the US returns from Thanksgiving holiday."

Oil prices extended Thursday's gains of more than one percent amid fresh concerns over an escalation of hostilities in the Middle East after Tehran-backed Houthis struck a Saudi refinery, temporarily halting some operations. That came after an attack on another hub in the Gulf earlier in the week.

In company news, Japan Tobacco rallied more than four percent following a report that it was considering joining up with US giant Altria for a takeover of Britain's Imperial Brands. Imperial jumped 13 percent in London on Thursday.

Japan Tobacco is dealing with a $8.9 billion hit after the Russian government seized all seven of its local subsidiaries, as relations with Tokyo worsen following the arrest of a Japanese journalist on spying allegations.