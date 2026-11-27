The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant urgent relief to two Tata Trusts challenging the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons for a third five-year term, allowing the company's November 30 board meeting to go ahead.

A bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja said any outcome of the board meeting would be subject to the court's final orders.

The Tata Trusts had sought a deferment or stay of the meeting, or an order preventing Chandrasekaran from exercising his vote as executive chairman. The court, however, refused to grant any relief on Friday.

"We are not granting any relief today. Let the meeting (on November 30) go on as per schedule. Any outcome of the meeting would be subject to our final orders," the court observed.

The bench directed Tata Sons and the other respondents in the case, including its board members, to file their reply affidavits to the two suits filed on Thursday. It posted the matter for further hearing on January 18, 2027.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the RD Tata Trust (RDTT) had filed the suits against Tata Sons and six of its directors, challenging Chandrasekaran's reappointment as executive chairman for a third five-year term.

The SDTT has sought Rs 50 crore in damages, while the RDTT has sought Rs 15 crore, both with annual interest of 18 per cent.

According to the suits, the September 17 Tata Sons board resolution reappointing Chandrasekaran was invalid as it did not receive the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of the company's Articles of Association (AoA).

The immediate relief sought by the trusts was an order preventing the Tata Sons chairman from exercising his casting vote during the November 30 board meeting in the event of a split among nominee directors.

On Friday, the trusts' counsel also sought a deferment of the meeting, a request opposed by Tata Sons.

Senior counsel Harish Salve, appearing for Tata Sons, said the board meeting needed to be held as the company had received a directive from the Reserve Bank of India setting a December 12 deadline to inform the central bank of its (Tata Sons) decision on complying with the mandated listing.

Any resolution passed would be subject to the orders of the high court, Salve said.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the SDTT, said the RBI directive is just a ploy used by Tata Sons to show fake urgency to hold the meeting.

(With inputs from PTI)