Global equity markets moved higher on Friday, with key indices across Asia, Europe and the US advancing to end a generally volatile trading week on a positive note. Indian shares, however, bucked the trend, falling after snapping their winning streak in the previous two sessions.

In the US markets, the S&P 500 index rose 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 501 points or 1% in the early trade. The Nasdaq composite rose 1.5%. Every major index is on track to notch weekly gains after kicking off the week with a big rally on Monday. Those initial gains have held despite sharp swings on Tuesday and Wednesday. Markets were closed in the US on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will close at 1 p.m. Friday. Oil prices held steady. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.

European markets saw the similar trend as France's CAC 40 gained 0.3% in early trading to 8,132.84, while the German DAX rose 0.7% to 25,400.94. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up nearly 0.7% to 10,679.11. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 1.2% at 50,807.00. S&P 500 futures added 1.8% to 7,323.50.

Most Asian markets ended Friday's session on a positive note, extending their recovery for a second consecutive day. This was manly supported by increased buying in technology and semiconductor stocks, mostly those linked to artificial intelligence (AI).

South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's Shanghai Composite recorded gains, with South Korean and Chinese equities among the stronger performers. The broader MSCI Asia-Pacific index also advanced, as easing concerns over US tariff-related developments and a rebound in technology shares improved investor sentiment. However, persistent uncertainty surrounding the AI trade, interest-rate expectations and geopolitical tensions continued to keep investors cautious.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.1% to finish at 58,711.11. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8% to 8,833.60. South Korea's Kospi surged 4.3% to 4,915.68. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 2.1% to 22,694.77, while the Shanghai Composite rose 3.7% to 3,606.49. The surge in the Shanghai Composite index came after Chinese authorities signaled stronger support for the stock market.

While in India, the markets bucked the global trend, with Sensex and Nifty ending sharply lower on Friday. The BSE Sensex plunged 989.33 points, or 1.17%, to close at 83,339.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 shed 277.30 points, or 1.07%, to settle at 25,607.20. Heavy profit-booking in IT majors and HDFC Bank, along with rising crude oil prices and concerns over potential US tariffs, weighed on investor sentiment.

Officials see the stock market as "vital to the overall landscape of economic development," China's official Xinhua News Agency said after a meeting by the State Council, the country's cabinet. The report said China will work on mechanisms to stabilize the market with its "national team," referring to China's huge state-backed funds.

In stock markets worldwide, buying of stocks tied to artificial intelligence has been pushing benchmarks higher, despite some profit-taking that has kept those gains in check.

Investors are also closely watching for the possible damage to the region from US tariff hikes planned for imports from China, Japan, the European Union and other trading partners.

In energy trading, oil prices have been volatile lately because of uncertainty over tensions in the Middle East. Benchmark US crude rose 2.83% to $86.05 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 1.09% to $97.62 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar edged up to 159.43 Japanese yen from 159.23 yen. The euro cost $1.0967, down from $1.0975.

(With inputs from AP)