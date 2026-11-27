BENGALURU: Tech giant IBM has decided to stop sponsoring American work visas and green cards for most jobs in its consulting division, citing declining participation over the years as one of the reasons and change in client needs, the company told The Financial Standard.

“IBM Consulting participates in US high-skilled visa programs to address skill shortages. That participation has been declining for several years as skill availability and client needs have evolved; we have opted to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of such roles in IBM Consulting,” the company’s spokesperson said.

Employees posting on Blind, an anonymous workplace forum, say they have been asked to choose between an IBM job outside the US and leaving the company by December 31. Some say they have three weeks to decide. One employee estimated that moving to India would mean a pay cut of about 80%.

However, IBM did not respond to how many employees are affected, which jobs will still be sponsored, or what happens to workers whose green card applications are under way. IBM Consulting is the company’s largest division, employing more than 150,000 of IBM’s 264,300 staff worldwide. Most of them work outside the US and do not need a visa.

IBM’s careers portal listed 1,514 consulting vacancies outside the US as of November 26. Of these, 1,337 positions were in India, accounting for 88% of all consulting listings outside the US.

People born in India received about 70% of H-1B approvals in the 2025 financial year, according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). An H-1B visa lets a US company hire a foreign professional for a skilled job. It is tied to the employer, so a worker who loses sponsorship must find a new sponsor or leave the country.