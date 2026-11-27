BENGALURU: Indian IT companies have absorbed nearly 9,000 employees from four global capability centres (GCCs) they have acquired in FY27, with each takeover tied to a multi-year service contract from their parents, a devlopement which is a win-win for both the seller and buyer.

The latest is Wipro, which will absorb around 3,000 bp employees who support the energy company’s finance operations in India, Hungary and Malaysia, under a partnership announced on November 25.

Earlier this year, TCS had agreed to take over Best Buy’s Bengaluru centre, which reportedly has around 600 people. HCLTech acquired Guardian Life’s India centre and its nearly 2,000 employees, and Wipro bought Olam Group’s IT services arm Mindsprint, which has more than 3,200 staff.

These centres, known as global capability centres (GCCs), are owned by multinational companies and mainly serve their parent companies. For an IT company in India, buying a GCC brings ready staff, knowledge of the client, and a long-term contract.

Buyers want the contract that comes with the centre. “They don’t want GCC on their books otherwise,” said Pareekh Jain, CEO and lead analyst at Pareekh Consulting and EIIRTrend.

“GCC is part of a larger deal transaction because they want to secure the next 4-5 years the value from them.”