CHENNAI: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd (MLMML) aims to double its capacity for producing electric vehicles from its current capacity of 20,000 per month as it is scouting for a greenfield site to construct a new plant. The EV arm of Mahindra & Mahindra is advanced stage discussion with various government, and it will decide the location within next two months, said its top executive.

Suman Mishra, MD& CEO at MLMML, said, “We are scouting for a greenfield plant in Zaheerabad, Nagpur and somewhere in the north closer to Haridwar. We have plants in Bengaluru, Zaheerabad, and Haridwar, producing nearly 20,000 units of electric vehicles in all these plants and looking at growth opportunity, we will double our capacity. We will zero-in on the location in the next two-three months.”

The company has also won £1 million Earthshot prize money in clean air category in 2026. “This prize money will be used to train women drivers, women service technicians and solving issues related to last mile connectivity,” she said. Mishra said that we need to find solutions for parking of vehicles and charging facilities. The Earthshot prize money will be used to set up parking and charging infrastructure in some big cities.