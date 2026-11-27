PUNE: The country’s first wind repowering project appears to be finally taking off. Three years after the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) announced its wind repowering policy to replace ageing, low-capacity wind turbines, Suzlon Energy has secured its first repowering order, a 20 MW project from the Tata Group.

According to Ajay Kapur, Group chief executive fficer of Suzlon, the order is small, but the potential for the company and the country is significant, with repowering representing a 25 GW opportunity.

The MNRE’s National Wind Repowering Policy defines repowering as replacing existing wind turbines that are below 2 MW, over 15 years old, have completed their operational life or do not comply with current regulations. The new turbines must increase annual power generation by at least 1.5 times. Giving a further boost to repowering, the Central Electricity Authority recently issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for repowering legacy wind projects. Girish

Tanti, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of Suzlon Group, said repowering is gaining momentum in the country. Suzlon will work on repowering projects in Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, with one project each in Gujarat and Karnataka scheduled for this year.

Three options on table

Suzlon is offering three repowering options. These include installing a power booster to extend a turbine’s life by five years; retaining the foundation and tower while replacing the nacelle and rotor to increase power generation by 50%; and completely dismantling the existing structure and installing a larger tower

MNRE’s National Wind Repowering Policy defines wind repowering as replacing existing wind turbines that are below 2 MW, more than 15 years old, have completed their operational life or do not comply with current regulations.