NEW DELHI: British luxury carmakers on Friday said they are taking a cautious approach to the India-UK free trade agreement, choosing to import vehicles in line with customer demand rather than use up their allocated quotas. This comes despite the government’s clarification that it is open to reallocating unused quotas to other companies.

In 2026, the government approved just 642 vehicles for the remainder of the year, despite initially inviting applications for around 5,000 units.

“We have begun utilising our allocation for UK-built vehicles in a phased manner, in line with customer demand and production timelines,” said Rajan Amba, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India. He added that sales would be “calibrated to genuine customer demand, not to maximise quota for its own sake”.

JLR was among the biggest beneficiaries of the first allocation, securing 325 units, or more than half of the approved quota. BMW India and Skoda Auto Volkswagen India received allocations of 75 vehicles each.

Under the tariff rate quota (TRQ), British-made luxury cars can be imported into India at concessional customs duties, with the rate set to fall further to 10% over five years. However, the underutilisation of the first tranche has prompted trade experts to question whether the initial tariff reduction is sufficient, as manufacturers continue to assess the economics of importing completely built units (CBUs).