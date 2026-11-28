NEW DELHI: British luxury carmakers on Friday said they are taking a cautious approach to the India-UK free trade agreement, choosing to import vehicles in line with customer demand rather than use up their allocated quotas. This comes despite the government’s clarification that it is open to reallocating unused quotas to other companies.
In 2026, the government approved just 642 vehicles for the remainder of the year, despite initially inviting applications for around 5,000 units.
“We have begun utilising our allocation for UK-built vehicles in a phased manner, in line with customer demand and production timelines,” said Rajan Amba, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India. He added that sales would be “calibrated to genuine customer demand, not to maximise quota for its own sake”.
JLR was among the biggest beneficiaries of the first allocation, securing 325 units, or more than half of the approved quota. BMW India and Skoda Auto Volkswagen India received allocations of 75 vehicles each.
Under the tariff rate quota (TRQ), British-made luxury cars can be imported into India at concessional customs duties, with the rate set to fall further to 10% over five years. However, the underutilisation of the first tranche has prompted trade experts to question whether the initial tariff reduction is sufficient, as manufacturers continue to assess the economics of importing completely built units (CBUs).
“The FTA certainly makes the CBU business more viable and gives us greater flexibility in shaping our product portfolio, but does not change our commitment to localisation in India. Local production and greater value addition will continue to be at the heart of our India strategy and remain the preferred route wherever volumes justify it,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, president and CEO of BMW Group India.
The government has opened the 2027 TRQ application window for 24,500 UK-origin passenger cars and 2,750 goods vehicles. JLR said it plans to participate in the next application cycle, but will calibrate its request to actual customer demand rather than seek to maximise its allocation.
The cautious approach is also evident among other British luxury carmakers.
Sohrab Bararia, partner and leader, global trade at Grant Thornton Bharat, said the relatively muted response could be due to the additional costs and taxes involved.