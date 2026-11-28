MUMBAI: Indian equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Friday, snapping a four-week winning streak as selling in heavyweight stocks dragged the Sensex and Nifty down more than 1% each. The decline pushed both indices into the red for the week, despite a strong rebound midweek.

The Sensex dropped 989.33 points, or 1.17%, to settle at 83,339.26, while the Nifty declined 277.30 points, or 1.07%, to close at 25,607.20. For the week, the Sensex lost 0.69% and the Nifty fell 0.75%, reversing four consecutive weeks of gains.

The weakness in frontline indices was not reflected in the broader market, where midcap and smallcap stocks closed higher. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.11%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.57%. Of the 3,748 stocks traded on the NSE, 2,119 advanced, 1,514 declined and 115 remained unchanged.

Among sectoral indices, IT stocks led the losses, with the Nifty IT falling 1.88%. The Nifty Auto and Realty indices declined 1.48% and 1.43%, respectively, while the Nifty Private Bank index lost 1.12%.

Metal stocks bucked the trend, with the Nifty Metal gaining 1.40%. The Nifty Chemicals index rose 1.37%, while Media and Consumer Durables also ended higher.

On the Nifty 50, Shriram Finance was the biggest loser, falling 3.99%, followed by Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services. Bharat Electronics led the gainers, rising 1.72%, while JSW Steel, Titan and Hindalco Industries also ended higher.