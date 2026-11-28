MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reversed the minimum daily Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR)) maintenance requirement for banks back to 90% from 99% to ease the banking system’s tight liquidity situation by close to Rs 45,000 crore.

The overall CRR continues to be at 3%. The CRR cut will lower the NDTL requirement by 0.1%, giving banks leeway of Rs 80,000 crore to manage in a fortnight instead of overnight. Banks can start maintaining the reduced reserve requirement from the fortnight beginning December 1.

“When the banking system is facing a liquidity shortage of Rs 45,000 crore, the reduction in the CRR requirements prevents spikes in overnight money market and the call money rates and TREPS (Triparty Repo Dealing and Settlement) by giving banks the flexibility to manage day-to-day cash. This reduction gives a leeway of roughly Rs 80,000 crore to be managed within 15 days instead of overnight,” said Alok Singh, head of treasury at CSB Bank.

”On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation and liquidity conditions, it has been decided to reduce the minimum daily maintenance of the cash reserve ratio (CRR) from 99 % of the requirement to 90%, effective from the fortnight beginning December 1, 2026, RBI said in a release.

Banks had got in $132.98 bn (nearly $133 bn in FCNR(B) deposits.