MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has allowed foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to participate in non-cash, physically settled non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts from June 1, 2027.

The move follows deliberations by the Commodity Derivatives Advisory Committee and public consultations. Earlier, FPIs were restricted to cash-settled non-agricultural commodity derivatives and related indices.

While FPIs can now trade in deliverable non-agricultural contracts (excluding options in goods), Sebi has prescribed strict timelines to prevent them from taking or making physical delivery. They can participate only until the start of the tender or staggered delivery period and must voluntarily square off or roll over their open positions by the close of market hours on the preceding day (T-1).

Three trading days before the tender period (T-3), FPIs will be barred from taking fresh positions that increase their exposure in expiring futures contracts. Positions arising from the devolvement of options on futures at expiry are exempt from this restriction.

To address cases where an FPI fails to close its position in time, Sebi has introduced a mandatory safeguard mechanism. Before trading in deliverable contracts, an FPI must sign a tripartite agreement with its clearing and trading member.

If an FPI continues to hold open positions at the close of market hours on T-1, these will automatically devolve onto the proprietary account of the designated trading or clearing member before the clearing corporation’s end-of-day activities begin.

What changes