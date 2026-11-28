BENGALURU: Swiggy is laying off around 340 employees from its quick commerce arm Instamart as it looks to streamline operations and restructure the business amid mounting losses and intensifying competition.

The job cuts are concentrated in corporate and support functions, sources told The Financial Standard. The company is offering affected employees severance packages and relocation support, and has brought forward the vesting of their employee stock options (ESOPs) to their last working day. “Around 340 people, largely in the corporate and support functions in Instamart, have been impacted,” one of the persons said.

Swiggy did not respond to queries sent by the FS. Moneycontrol first reported the development.

The restructuring comes as Instamart faces growing competition from Eternal-owned Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now. It is the first major workforce overhaul at Instamart since former Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha took charge of the business in August.

Instamart’s expansion has weighed on Swiggy’s profitability as it invests in dark stores, product selection and customer acquisition. In Q2 FY27, the business recorded an adjusted Ebitda loss of `895 crore.