The equity markets in India closed a holiday-shortened week on a cautious note, snapping their four-week winning streak as profit-booking and renewed global uncertainty weighed on benchmark indices. The week over November 23 to 27, the markets witnessed highly volatile sessions with Monday's sharp sell-off, followed by a strong recovery on Wednesday and Thursday, and a renewed selling pressure on Friday erasing a significant portion of the gains.

"The correction followed the recent rally that had pushed the benchmarks towards key resistance levels, particularly the Nifty's approach towards 26,000," said R Ponmudi, CEO at online trading and wealth tech firm Enrich Money.

He added that the Nifty's rejection near the 26,000 mark and the sharp reversal in Bank Nifty from record highs indicate that profit-booking has emerged at elevated levels. While the broader technical structure remains positive, the recent correction suggests that the market may undergo further consolidation before establishing a fresh directional trend, he said.

Both Sensex and Nifty50 snapped their four-week winning streak, declining approximately 0.69% and 0.75% respectively this week. Sensex closed at 83,339 on the last trading session. Sensex, the benchmark index, witnessed profit-booking after facing resistance near its recent highs, with Friday's sharp decline weighing on the overall weekly performance. Despite the pullback, the broader technical structure remains positive, with the index continuing to trade above its key moving averages.

The immediate resistance is placed around 84,000–84,500, followed by 84,700–85,000. A sustained breakout above these levels could help the index regain upward momentum and move towards higher levels.

Banking stocks, which had been the primary drivers of the recent rally, witnessed notable profit-booking during the week. Bank Nifty declined approximately 2.47% week-on-week, marking its first weekly decline in five weeks after touching a fresh record high of 65,193.40 on Monday.

Sectoral performance remained mixed, with Nifty IT emerging as the strongest performer for the week, gaining approximately 4.6%, while Media declined around 4.6%. PSU Banks and Metals also remained under pressure, falling approximately 4% and 3%, respectively. Realty, Pharma and Defence stocks showed relative resilience, highlighting selective buying interest amid broader market volatility.

Global sentiment remained volatile, with international markets continuing to react to shifting investor positioning in AI-linked and technology stocks. While concerns surrounding elevated AI valuations and the sustainability of technology investments continued to influence risk appetite, renewed interest in AI-focused global markets also contributed to pressure on Indian equities and the rupee towards the end of the week. The divergence between domestic market performance and global technology trends remains an important factor to monitor, particularly for Indian IT stocks.

Institutional activity continued to provide support to domestic equities, although the pace of foreign inflows moderated towards the end of the week.

November's cumulative FII inflows remained substantial, at approximately Rs 129,580 crore, while DIIs recorded net outflows of around Rs 55,455 crore. The return of foreign capital has been an important factor supporting the broader market recovery, although the sustainability of these flows will remain crucial amid renewed global volatility.

Crude oil and currency movements emerged as fresh concerns towards the end of the week. WTI crude rose above $86 a barrel amid supply concerns and geopolitical uncertainty, before retreating to around $83 ahead of the OPEC+ policy meeting. The rupee also weakened to around 93 against the US dollar, reversing part of its recent gains. Attention is now shifting to the RBI’s December 4 monetary policy decision, with expectations of a possible rate hike adding to macroeconomic uncertainty and keeping investors focused on the domestic policy outlook.

"Global developments will remain a key influence, particularly movements in US technology stocks and changing investor positioning around AI-related investments. Continued volatility in global technology shares could influence risk appetite and create intermittent pressure on Indian IT stocks," predicts Ponmudi.