NEW DELHI: India’s economy is expected to carry its growth momentum into the October-December quarter, but inflation is likely to remain under pressure in the coming months, the Finance Ministry said in its Monthly Economic Review for November.
The ministry had earlier projected real GDP growth of 7.35% in the July-September quarter of FY27, 15 basis points higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) projection of 7.2%.
The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) said growth would be supported by resilient consumption, a gradual broadening of private investment and continued policy support for manufacturing.
However, it flagged the conflict in West Asia, risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and uncertainty over global trade policy as key threats to the economic outlook.
The review comes after retail inflation rose to 6.09% in October from 5.54% in September, breaching the upper end of the RBI’s 2-6% tolerance band. The ministry said the unfavourable base effect that pushed up the October inflation reading could extend into November.
Festive demand spilling over into the month and the onset of the wedding season could add to price pressures, with upcoming readings facing upside risks across food and non-food items.
Food inflation rose to 8.94% in October, while core inflation stood at 4.51%. Dairy prices are also expected to remain firm after Amul and Mother Dairy raised milk prices by Rs 2-Rs 4 a litre from November 12, citing higher fodder, feed and transportation costs.
Wholesale prices point to further cost pressures. WPI inflation surged to 12.29% in October, with fuel and power inflation at 32.8%. Input producer prices rose 2% month-on-month after remaining in deflationary territory from June to August.
The DEA said a decline in global crude oil prices to below $100 a barrel in early November, along with a stronger rupee, could help contain imported inflation, “contingent upon the persistence of this trend”.
The Indian crude basket averaged $119.9 a barrel in October, compared with $65.1 a year ago, before declining to around $93 a barrel in November.
The rupee’s average exchange rate strengthened 1.7% in November over October, while the currency has gained 2% against the dollar so far in FY27. Foreign portfolio investors also returned to Indian markets, recording net inflows of $14.9 bn in November up to the 23rd, following two consecutive months of outflows.
Demand indicators and corporate order trends support the ministry’s growth outlook. The composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to a four-month high of 56.2 in October.
New orders expanded at their fastest pace since June, while input cost inflation eased to an 11-month low.
Gross GST collections rose 22.9% in October, while e-way bill generation increased 23.1% and electricity consumption grew 21%.