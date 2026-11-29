NEW DELHI: India’s economy is expected to carry its growth momentum into the October-December quarter, but inflation is likely to remain under pressure in the coming months, the Finance Ministry said in its Monthly Economic Review for November.

The ministry had earlier projected real GDP growth of 7.35% in the July-September quarter of FY27, 15 basis points higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) projection of 7.2%.

The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) said growth would be supported by resilient consumption, a gradual broadening of private investment and continued policy support for manufacturing.

However, it flagged the conflict in West Asia, risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and uncertainty over global trade policy as key threats to the economic outlook.

The review comes after retail inflation rose to 6.09% in October from 5.54% in September, breaching the upper end of the RBI’s 2-6% tolerance band. The ministry said the unfavourable base effect that pushed up the October inflation reading could extend into November.

Festive demand spilling over into the month and the onset of the wedding season could add to price pressures, with upcoming readings facing upside risks across food and non-food items.

Food inflation rose to 8.94% in October, while core inflation stood at 4.51%. Dairy prices are also expected to remain firm after Amul and Mother Dairy raised milk prices by Rs 2-Rs 4 a litre from November 12, citing higher fodder, feed and transportation costs.