NEW DELHI: Assam, Haryana, and Gujarat are considering listing their state power utilities on the stock exchanges as the government pushes asset monetisation and disinvestment of state-owned power companies, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said on Saturday.

Speaking after a two-day conference of power ministers in Delhi, Agarwal said Maharashtra plans to list the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) by March 2027.

As per reports, MSEDCL, which plans to raise more than Rs 10,000 crore through the IPO, plans to file its draft prospectus by December and get listed on the stock exchanges by February 2027.

“The good news is that Maharashtra is planning to list MSEDCL. Their ambition is to list it by March. They have appointed the merchant bankers,” Agarwal said.

The Assam Chief Minister also called on the Power Minister and informed him that the Assam Electricity Generation Company had been identified for listing. States like Haryana and Gujarat may also come in, he added.

The move comes as the distribution sector remains under financial stress, with cumulative losses of distribution utilities nearing Rs 7 lakh crore. Chhattisgarh had also approved an IPO of its power distribution utility in June.

Meanwhile, Power Minister Manohar Lal said the government aims to provide electricity to all households by March 2027. Around seven lakh households are yet to be electrified, down from nearly 12 lakh when the target was set.

The minister said around seven crore smart meters were yet to be installed across states. States have also been asked to consider settling old outstanding dues before installing smart meters.