GST collection in September up by 14.7% to Rs 2.03 lakh crore, but refunds fall

India’s gross GST collection for the month of September increased by 14.7% year-on-year to Rs 2.03 lakh crore, primarily driven by growth in gross import revenue, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

Out of the gross collections in September 2026, domestic revenue contributed Rs 1.37lakh crore, as its collection rose by 10.1% from Rs 1.25 lakh crore collected in September 2025.

On the other hand, gross import revenue surged by 25.9%, to Rs 65,525 crore in August. For the total gross GST revenue, Central GST (CGST) accounted for Rs 37,762 crore , State GST (SGST) stood at Rs 45,363 crore , and Integrated GST (IGST) at Rs 1.20 lakh crore .

“The continued strength in the import component is noteworthy, particularly against the backdrop of elevated energy prices, geopolitical disruptions and higher landed costs for globally traded commodities. It therefore provides an important boost to collections but should not be interpreted entirely as a proxy for stronger domestic consumption,” Manoj Mishra, Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.