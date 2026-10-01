Market logs longest losing streak in 25 years, Sensex revisits Feb 2024 level 

The US 10-year Treasury yield has broken past its 2007 peak to 5.3%, the highest since April 2002, with the 30-year at 5.6%. Higher US bond yields trigger FII selling in India by making risk-free dollar assets more attractive, which drains liquidity from emerging markets.

Crude prices turned higher again, with Brent back above the $100 mark at $100.7/bbl, up 2.7%, after Chinese refiners suspended October product exports beyond Hong Kong and Macau through the Golden Week holiday to protect domestic supply. For an oil-importing economy like India, sustained crude at these levels can increase inflationary pressures, widen the import bill, put pressure on the rupee and squeeze corporate margins.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that Indian equities are likely to stay under pressure in the near term as a record global bond rout, renewed strength in crude and the heaviest foreign selling in six months weigh on sentiment.

“With Nifty's earnings yield now below what US government debt pays, a sustained recovery is unlikely until global yields stabilise, crude eases and foreign outflows moderate,” added Khemka.

Sectorally, IT was the lone sector to advance 2.1%, while Auto was the top sectoral loser at -3.5%, followed by Nifty Metals (-2.3%) and Media (-2.3%).

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments said that domestically, investors are also cautious ahead of Q2 results and the upcoming RBI policy next week. “Q2 earnings are expected to be softer than Q1, which benefited from the lagged impact of operating costs, which may not be as available this time. While the RBI, which was more open-minded, last policy would consider a shift in its stance in response to global inflationary pressures and the need to support the INR,” added Nair.

Shah of SBI Securities said that while the index remains under strong selling pressure, technical indicators have entered extremely oversold territory. This suggests that the pace of the decline could moderate in the near term, with the possibility of consolidation and a minor rebound over the coming sessions, he added. He expects the 70,500–70,700 zone to act as a stronger support area in the coming sessions.

India has emerged as one of the worst-performing major equity markets globally in 2026 with the Nifty 50 delivering negative returns amid concerns ranging from AI disruption and US tariffs to persistent FII outflows and the latest US-Iran crisis. The index has fallen about 7% over the past month, taking its year-to-date decline to more than 14%.