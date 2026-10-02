Adani Group commits Rs 6 tln investment in Maharashtra

The Adani Group has committed over Rs6 trillion investment in Maharashtra across energy, aviation and aero-districts, urban regeneration, data centres and coal gasification even as its Rs2.6 trillion worth of projects are under various stages of build-up.

“Our partnership with Maharashtra spans decades, but our recent commitments of investing over Rs6 trillion in the state reflects a quantum leap in nature, scale and conviction,” said Pranav Adani, son of Vinod Adani, who is the group chairman Gautam Adani's elder brother, said here while addressing the Invest Maharashtra event on Friday, a new investment promotion platform that the state has launched as it strives to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The proposed investments span energy, aviation and aero-districts, urban regeneration, data centres and coal gasification, Adani, who is also a director of Adani Enterprises, added.

He said the group’s recent commitments to the state represents a “quantum leap” in scale and conviction, with the Mumbai metropolitan region expected to play a central role in Maharashtra’s economic expansion.

Among the group’s key projects is the Navi Mumbai international airport, which he said is being developed as a major infrastructure asset for the Mumbai metropolitan region and would eventually be capable of handling 90 million passengers annually.

The firm is also planning to add a residential and commercial township near the new airport, on the lines of its Shantigram development in Ahmedabad, centred around its group headquarters, Adani said.

The group, which also operates the Mumbai international airport, is also developing an integrated business and hospitality district around it.

Adani Electricity, which supplies power to over 3 million homes and establishments in the megapolis, is also developing pumped-storage hydro projects in the state and operates a 1,000 mw high-voltage direct current transmission link bringing power to the city.

Another major focus is the Dharavi redevelopment project, which Adani described as a people-first urban transformation programme involving modern housing, formalisation of micro-enterprises and redevelopment of Asia’s largest slum.