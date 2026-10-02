Govt extends RoDTEP, RoSCTL schemes till December 31

The Centre on Friday extended key export support schemes, including RoDTEP and RoSCTL, till December 31, 2026, amid the ongoing geopolitical turmoil. The Department of Commerce also extended the timelines under Component II of RELIEF — Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation — a time-bound intervention under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM).

The Department extended the RoDTEP scheme for exports by domestic tariff area units, advance authorisation holders, SEZs and EOUs, with existing rates and value caps unchanged.

Component II of the RELIEF scheme, which provides 95% ECGC risk cover for shipments to specified West Asian regions, has also been extended. The extension ensures that the premium paid by exporters will not be increased beyond pre-disruption levels for the eligible period.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Textiles extended the RoSCTL scheme for exports of apparel, garments and made-ups for a further three months, from October 1 to December 31, 2026.