Asian carmakers besting US rivals at home, China poised to strike

Chesbrough says the trend is rooted in the fact that Asian companies have "significant advantages" over US firms on hybrid vehicles, which more and more consumers are embracing given the volatile price of gas due to conflict in the Middle East.

GM is still the overall leader in terms of US sales, but Japan's Toyota is quickly catching up.

GM has slipped from 17.4 percent market share in 2025 to 16.7 percent in the first nine months of this year. Toyota meanwhile went from 15.2 percent to 15.6 percent in the same period, according to Cox Automotive.

In the third quarter, GM sales fell 5.5 percent to 670,974 units, while Toyota sales rose 0.6 percent to 633,223 units.

A similar pattern emerges when comparing Ford and Hyundai-Kia, which are third and fourth, respectively. Market share and sales are down for the Dearborn, Michigan, heavyweight, and up for the South Korean group.

Cox even predicted that Ford would soon drop to fourth place, but Hyundai-Kia's sales did not advance as much as estimated, so Ford remained in the number three spot.

FCA US sits in sixth place behind Japan's Honda.

Michael Orange, head of US retail sales for FCA US, said Friday the companies were operating against "a highly competitive industry backdrop."

And the situation could get worse.