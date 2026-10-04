Deposits outrun loans in Q2, CD ratios ease, CASA pressure

Deposit growth outpaced credit growth in the July-September quarter, based on provisional business numbers released by the first set of banks, easing pressure on their credit-deposit (CD) ratios even as the share of low-cost current and savings account (CASA) deposits came under pressure.

Loan growth remained strong, with most banks reporting high-teens growth in advances, but deposits grew faster during the quarter. As a result, CD ratios declined from June-end levels at all four banks that provided comparable quarterly data.

Yes Bank reported the fastest year-on-year loan growth among the five lenders, with advances rising 23.8% to Rs 3.10 lakh crore. Bank of India followed with 20.4% growth in global gross advances to Rs 8.54 lakh crore, while Bank of Baroda's global advances rose 18.3% to Rs 15.12 lakh crore. IDBI Bank's net advances grew 18% to Rs 2.72 lakh crore and Bandhan Bank's loans, including pass-through certificates (PTCs), increased 13.1% to Rs 1.58 lakh crore.

The quarter-on-quarter numbers, however, showed a clear shift towards deposit mobilisation. At Bank of India, global deposits rose 8.3% during the quarter, compared with 7.1% growth in advances. At IDBI Bank, deposits grew 9.2%, almost twice the 4.9% increase in advances.

This faster deposit growth brought down CD ratios, although most banks remained above their year-ago levels.

Bandhan Bank, which has the highest CD ratio among the banks in the group, saw the ratio ease to about 91.7% from 94.3% at the end of June. Deposits rose 4.7% during the quarter, against 1.8% growth in loans. The ratio stood at 88.6% a year earlier.

Yes Bank's CD ratio declined to 87.5% from 90.4% in June, although it remained higher than 84.5% a year earlier. Adjusting for foreign currency loans extended through its GIFT City branch, the bank's CD ratio was 83.2%.

Bank of India's global CD ratio fell to about 82.3% from 83.3% in June and 83.1% a year earlier. Its domestic CD ratio declined more sharply to 78.1% from 81.8% a year ago, as domestic deposits grew 23.3%, faster than the 17.7% increase in domestic advances.

IDBI Bank's net advances-to-deposits ratio fell to 76.4% from 79.5% in June, broadly in line with 75.9% a year earlier.