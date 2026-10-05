Mercedes-Benz India posts strongest-ever quarter

NEW DELHI: Mercedes-Benz India recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales in the recently concluded July-September quarter (Q3 2026) as it delivered 5,422 vehicles, an increase of 6% year-on-year compared to 5,119 units retailed in Q3 2025. When compared to the preceding quarter (Q2 2026) sales, sales in Q3 2026 grew by 17%.

The German luxury carmaker delivered 15,190 new vehicles to customers during January-September 2026, registering an 8% growth over 14,132 units sold in the corresponding period last year, making it the strongest nine-month sales performance in the company’s history in India.

Mercedes-Benz also sustained its battery electric vehicle (BEV) growth momentum in India, with the BEV portfolio growing by 16% during the January-September 2026 period, despite limited vehicle availability. With more than 1,000 confirmed orders and deliveries extending to March 2027, the CLA BEV has become one of India’s most sought-after new-age luxury electric vehicles.