Mercedes-Benz India posts strongest-ever quarter

NEW DELHI: Mercedes-Benz India recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales in the recently concluded July-September quarter (Q3 2026) as it delivered 5,422 vehicles, an increase of 6% year-on-year compared to 5,119 units retailed in Q3 2025. When compared to the preceding quarter (Q2 2026) sales, sales in Q3 2026 grew by 17%.
The German luxury carmaker delivered 15,190 new vehicles to customers during January-September 2026, registering an 8% growth over 14,132 units sold in the corresponding period last year, making it the strongest nine-month sales performance in the company’s history in India.
Mercedes-Benz also sustained its battery electric vehicle (BEV) growth momentum in India, with the BEV portfolio growing by 16% during the January-September 2026 period, despite limited vehicle availability. With more than 1,000 confirmed orders and deliveries extending to March 2027, the CLA BEV has become one of India’s most sought-after new-age luxury electric vehicles.
“As Mercedes-Benz’s global product fireworks continues, Indian customers will be highly benefitted from this intense product offensive. While upcoming new product like the GLC BEV has already created high anticipation in the market, deliveries of the much-awaited electrified S-Class will begin this month, strengthening Mercedes-Benz’s unmatched luxury positioning as the ‘most desirable luxury brand’ for discerning luxury dwellers,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.
Mercedes-Benz’s sales performance was driven by sustained demand across the Top-End Luxury, Core Luxury and Entry Luxury segments. The carmaker said that demand for its Top-End Luxury portfolio (price upward of Rs 1.4 crore) remained exceptionally strong during January-September 2026, accounting for more than 25% of sales penetration and registering over 13% year-on-year growth. Mercedes-AMG portfolio grew by 18% in the Jan-Sep 26 period.
The ‘Core Luxury’ segment remained the cornerstone of Mercedes-Benz India’s growth trajectory, contributing 60% of total sales during January-September 2026. Strong and sustained demand for the C-Class, Long Wheelbase E-Class, GLC and GLE drove the segment performance. The Long Wheelbase E-Class remains the highest-selling luxury car in India.
In Jan-Sep 2026, Mercedes-Benz ‘Entry Luxury Segment’ maintained steady growth of 4% comprising 15% of total sales mix, driven by high product substance of GLA and the CLA BEV.