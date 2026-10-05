October monetary policy meeting: Why a 25-basis-point rate hike is likely this time

The rupee’s weakness has consequently become an important part of the monetary-policy debate. The RBI does not target a particular exchange rate, but it has a strong interest in avoiding disorderly currency depreciation because of its potential impact on imported inflation and financial stability. Higher domestic interest rates can help reduce some of the pressure by improving the relative attractiveness of rupee assets, although monetary policy cannot by itself determine the exchange rate.

At the same time, India’s economic growth remains strong. Real GDP growth of around 7.8 percent gives the RBI considerably more flexibility to focus on inflation than it would have if economic activity were weak. A moderate 25-basis-point increase is therefore unlikely to be viewed as a serious threat to overall economic growth. Strong domestic demand also reduces the risk that a modest rate increase would immediately cause a sharp slowdown.

Economists and financial institutions are, however, divided about what happens after October. The more conservative group, as they were quoted in reports, expects only a shallow tightening cycle of around 25 to 50 basis points. Their argument is that the current inflationary pressure is partly caused by commodity prices and geopolitical developments, which cannot be solved through higher interest rates. Core inflation also remains relatively contained, making aggressive monetary tightening potentially unnecessary.

A more aggressive group believes that the RBI may ultimately need to raise rates by 75 to 100 basis points if inflation remains elevated, crude oil prices stay high and the rupee remains under pressure. Their argument is that the RBI should act early rather than wait until inflation becomes deeply embedded in expectations. Strong economic growth gives the central bank sufficient room to tighten without causing a severe economic downturn.

But the majority believes that the most likely outcome is a 25-basis-point increase in October followed by another 25-basis-point increase later in the year, most probably in December, if inflation and crude prices remain elevated. That would take the repo rate to 5.75 percent by the end of 2026.

The probability of an October rate hike is higher than the probability of a further December hike because the December decision will depend heavily on incoming inflation data, crude oil prices, currency movements and global interest rates. If inflation begins to moderate and oil prices fall, the RBI could stop at 5.50 percent. Conversely, if oil remains above 100 dollars a barrel and inflation continues moving higher, the market could begin pricing a much more aggressive tightening cycle.

A decision to leave the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent is still a meaningful possibility. The RBI could argue that core inflation remains manageable, that commodity-related inflation may prove temporary and that previous monetary-policy actions have not yet had their full effect on the economy. A pause would also give the central bank more time to assess whether the recent rise in inflation is persistent or merely the result of temporary external shocks.