India becomes ElevenLabs’ second-largest market as voice AI push accelerates

ElevenLabs is stepping up its India operations, with the country now its second-largest market after the US and more than 250 businesses and enterprises using its technology.

At its first India Summit in Bengaluru on 6 October, the AI company announced a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) to explore the use of voice AI in Kannada for areas including skilling, citizen services and grievance redressal.

Indian businesses recorded 100 million conversations on ElevenAgents over the past year, with more than 70% taking place in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. More than 25,000 Indian developers and businesses use its API each month, around 2.5 times the figure from a year ago.

The company said India is becoming an important market for its move from AI voice generation to conversational agents that can understand requests and complete tasks. Its latest Eleven v4 model supports 14 Indian languages, with plans to cover all 22 official languages.

“India has been at the frontier of voice experiences and part of our story at ElevenLabs from the start,” said Mati Staniszewski, cofounder and CEO of ElevenLabs. “It’s energising to be here today, deepening our connections with Indian businesses and seeing what they are building.”

Several Indian companies are already using the technology at scale. Razorpay has used ElevenAgents for more than 35,000 Hinglish calls to merchants, while CARS24 has deployed more than 400 voice agents, automating 3 million minutes of calls and handling 30% of inbound calls. TVS Motor uses voice agents across 25 countries and nine languages.

The company is also expanding its social-impact work. It has committed to restoring 1 million voices for people who have lost their ability to speak because of conditions including ALS, cerebral palsy, throat cancer and multiple sclerosis. Five Indian organisations are supporting the initiative.

ElevenLabs said its wider impact programme has provided free technology to more than 75 NGOs in India. Its developer ecosystem includes 700 voice-focused startups supported through grants, while its Voice Library features more than 2,700 voices from over 700 Indian creators.