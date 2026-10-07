Airtel hikes postpaid tariffs by Rs 50 across plans



NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel has raised its postpaid tariffs by Rs 50 across its existing plan slabs, with the hike ranging from 3% to 11%, effective October 8. The telecom operator has also added one complimentary international roaming trip every year to its revamped postpaid plans.

The revised individual postpaid plan will now start at Rs 499 per month, up from Rs 449 earlier, an increase of around 11%.

The two-SIM family plan will increase to Rs 749 from Rs 699, while the three-SIM plan will rise to Rs 1,049 from Rs 999.

For four-SIM family plans, Airtel has raised the monthly rental from Rs 1,199 to Rs 1,249 and from Rs 1,399 to Rs 1,449, depending on the plan. The five-SIM family plan will increase to Rs 1,799 from Rs 1,749.

While the absolute increase is uniformly ₹50 across the slabs, the percentage impact is higher on the lower-priced plans.

Alongside the tariff hike, Airtel has introduced one complimentary international roaming trip per SIM every year across the new postpaid plans. The five-day roaming pack includes 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls, 25 outgoing SMS and free incoming SMS.

Customers can activate the roaming pack at a time of their choice, rather than having it activated automatically. On family plans, each member included in the plan will be eligible for one free international roaming trip annually.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Tripathi, Director – Market Operations, Bharti Airtel, said postpaid was about delivering a “best-in-class experience” and that the company was focused on giving customers more reasons to choose Airtel Postpaid.