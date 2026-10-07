Repo rate hike to weigh on housing demand: Experts

The RBI’s 25-basis-point repo rate hike is expected to weigh on housing demand as it comes against a backdrop of rising property prices. The increase will push up borrowing costs for homebuyers and may lead to deferment in purchasing decisions, particularly in the price-sensitive segments.

After nearly three-and-a-half years, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised the key benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.5% to control rising inflation amid the West Asia crisis.

“The rate hike will put pressure on consumer sentiment and discretionary spending – this has a direct correlation to housing demand. The festive season is a key period for housing demand, and an increase in borrowing costs will affect buyer sentiment,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

Puri added that with the rate hike, dearer home loans will make buyers more selective and cause decision timelines to extend, particularly in the price-sensitive segments.

As per Anarock Research data, average residential prices increased 7% y-o-y. Q3 2026 recorded approx. 1,00,220 housing sales across the top 7 cities, up 3% y-o-y and 10% q-o-q. Affordable housing comprised a 16% share of these sales.

“This momentum will now be tested because even a modest increase in EMIs will result in deferred purchase decisions or budget recalculations among affordable housing buyers…Higher financing costs coupled with the possibility of softer festive consumption could make developers and investors more cautious. Some new mall projects could potentially be deferred until there is greater clarity on demand,” stated Puri.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to raise the policy repo rate by 25 basis points. MPC also changed its stance to ‘calibrated tightening’ from ‘neutral’ and also underscored that rate cut is unlikely in the near term given the current conditions.

