Rupee falls 10 paise to 96.45 against US dollar ahead of RBI monetary policy decision.

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 10 paise to 96.45 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

The rupee is under continuous pressure amid persistent outflows of foreign funds from domestic equities and strong US dollar holding near multi-month highs above 102 (DXY), forex traders said.

Moreover, investors are keenly awaiting the RBI's monetary policy decision for further cues.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 96.37, then lost ground and fell to 96.45, down 10 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 96.35 against the US dollar.

"We have the RBI monetary policy meeting today, in which the RBI is expected to raise rates by 25 bps with an outside chance of a 50 bps raise. The RBI may also raise the CRR by 1 per cent to 4 per cent to absorb the excess liquidity.

"We await the RBI stance on the falling rupee which has lost more than 2 per cent in the last 1 month with oil demand and FPI demand for the US dollar keeping the rupee lower," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.