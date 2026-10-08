Air India, AI Express hike fuel surcharges amid soaring ATF prices

Air India and Air India Express will increase fuel surcharges on domestic and international flights from October 9 amid a sharp rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

Air India, in a statement on Thursday, said ATF prices had been volatile in recent months due to geopolitical developments and sustained pressure on global energy markets.

The latest increase in fuel prices has pushed up airline operating costs, with fuel accounting for around 40 per cent of an airline's operational expenses, it said.

For domestic flights, the revised fuel surcharge will range from Rs 400 to Rs 1,200, depending on the distance travelled.

For international flights, the surcharge will range from USD 55 to USD 215, depending on the destination region and country.

The revision comes days after IndiGo, the country's largest airline, also raised fuel surcharges on its flights amid rising fuel costs.

(With inputs from PTI)