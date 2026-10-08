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Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, Wipro and HCL among IT firms suspended from US green card programme

US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling said the Department was also suspending Microsoft and Adobe from the programme.
US Vice President JD Vance speaks as Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, from the left; Attorney General Todd Blanche; Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling; Anthony D'Esposito, Department of Labour Inspector General; and Andrew Ferguson, Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, listen during a news conference on the Fraud Task Force inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, in Washington.
US Vice President JD Vance speaks as Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, from the left; Attorney General Todd Blanche; Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling; Anthony D'Esposito, Department of Labour Inspector General; and Andrew Ferguson, Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, listen during a news conference on the Fraud Task Force inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
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The United States on Thursday suspended IT firms Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme, which allows companies to apply for green cards for H-1B visa workers.

The announcement was made by US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling, with Vice President JD Vance and the head of the US Anti-Fraud Task Force by his side.

“I am hereby suspending from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini,” Sonderling said.

He said the Department of Labour was also suspending Microsoft and Adobe from the programme.

"We will not accept any new or process any pending permanent labour certification applications involving these companies," Sonderling said.

“Since 2009, just these companies alone have requested almost three million foreign workers. They've received over 230,000 H-1B visa approvals and over 100,000 permanent labour certifications,” he added.

“That's hundreds of thousands of jobs that were taken from American workers,” Sonderling said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Infosys
Wipro
TCS
Cognizant
US green card
HCL
US visa rules
H-1B visa program

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