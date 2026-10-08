Deal street grosses up $110.3 billion in first 9 months of 2026

Despite a marginal dip in volume, the deal street grossed up a whopping $110.3 billion during the first nine months of 2026, which though is only a 1.7% higher than the year-ago number, is the highest since 2022.

It highlights a market that is increasingly driven by fewer but larger strategic transactions. The biggest deal was led by Vedanta’s five-way demerger, which included the $20.6 billion Vedanta Aluminium spin-off, according to LSEG Deals Intelligence.

The market also benefited from consolidation across infrastructure, financial services and healthcare and strengthening outbound deals, which reached its highest first-nine-month total since 2010, said Elaine Tan, senior manager at LSEG Deals Intelligence.

Outbound deals, led Sun Pharma's proposed $11.4 billion acquisition of Organon and Bharti Airtel's acquisition of Airtel Africa, were the leaders.

Target India M&As totaled $88.4 billion, down 2.8% from the same period last year while domestic M&As grew 2.8% to US$64.9 billion. Inbound M&As reached $23.5 billion, down 15.4% while outbound M&As amounted to $21.0 billion, a 24.1% increase in value, marking the highest since 2010.