India joins US-led bloc to tackle excess capacity in EVs, batteries, chips and solar

NEW DELHI: India has joined the US and 13 other economies in a new initiative to address structural excess capacity in five manufacturing sectors — automobiles and electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, chemicals, foundational semiconductors and solar panels. The initiative commits the signatories to cooperate on identifying and tackling production imbalances that they say distort global markets and undermine competition.

The joint ministerial statement was signed on Wednesday in Washington on the sidelines of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Trade Committee meeting, where the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) convened senior officials to initiate the process, according to a USTR release.

Besides India and the US, the signatories are Argentina, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Poland, Türkiye and the United Kingdom.

The group will establish dedicated sectoral platforms to examine excess capacity and identify corrective measures in the five sectors. The signatories have committed to meeting at the technical level before December 2026 to draft terms of reference, exchange non-confidential data on excess capacity and its effects, and identify information gaps, drawing on existing OECD work. Other countries, both within and outside the OECD, have been invited to join.

The statement does not name any country. It defines structural excess capacity as production that persistently exceeds global demand, would not exist under market conditions, and is created or sustained by government policies or interventions. It calls on countries to end “non-market policies and practices” that distort markets.

According to the signatories, excess capacity distorts prices, deters new entrants, weakens innovation and competition, and increases trading partners’ dependence on a single country's products. Such dependence, they said, can heighten exposure to “economic coercion, including arbitrary export restrictions”.