TCS adds 4,458 employees in Q2, on boards 10,000 freshers

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added 4,258 employees on a net basis in the September quarter, taking its total workforce to 598,056. This is the third quarter in a row in which TCS has increased its headcount.



The company added around 9,279 employees in Q1, taking its net hiring for the first half of FY27 to 13,537.



The IT company’s 12-month trailing attrition rate also improved, falling to 13.3% from 13.6% in the previous quarter.



“We continue to build a future-ready workforce through upskilling our employees and hiring top talent. Investments in learning and critical skills drove a 17% sequential increase in learning hours to 17.1 million. This quarter, our employee base reached over 598,000, while attrition remained stable at 13.3%,” chief HR officer Sudeep Kunnumal said.



For fresher hiring, TCS made 25,000 offers at the start of FY27. By the end of Q1, around 14,000 freshers had joined the company, and in Q2 the company said 10,000 more had joined. Kunnumal said the company is now in the last leg of the campus hiring process for FY27.

TCS also increased its use of subcontractors in the quarter to meet demand and address supply-demand mismatches. Chief financial officer Sameer Saxena said the increase was seen “across India as well as overseas”, and was not entirely linked to higher visa costs.

The company said it was also hiring ahead of demand for newer technology skills. “We are definitely seeing the demand up, especially for next-gen scale. So, all our hiring is to fulfil and capture the demand,” Kunnumal said.

In Q2, TCS reported a 4% sequential increase in net profit to Rs 13,884 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations increased 1.3% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 73,188 crore.