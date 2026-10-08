TCS Q2 profit rises 8% YoY, AI revenue crosses $3 billion

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a 7.6% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, supported by double-digit revenue growth and continued momentum in AI-led services, with annualised AI revenue crossing $3 billion.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,884 crore, compared with Rs 12,904 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The bottomline also rose nearly 0.3% sequentially.

Revenue from operations for the July-September quarter stood at Rs 73,188 crore, up 11.2% from Rs 65,799 crore a year earlier, while rising 1.3% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 72,275 crore. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 0.5% sequentially, led by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, and Technology & Services.

K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, said: "We are pleased with the broad-based growth in all our international markets and most industry segments. This quarter we announced two unique deals with Porsche and Best Buy which represent a new category of transformation partnerships. Together with our clients, we are building repeatable value platforms that will industrialize AI at scale."

Meanwhile, operating margin declined 120 basis points year-on-year to 24% from 25.2% in the year-ago quarter, while it was flat sequentially.

Deal activity remained healthy, with total contract value (TCV) rising to $9.6 billion from $9.5 billion in the previous quarter.

The company said AI momentum remained strong during the quarter, while cybersecurity remained a priority as customers focused on resilience and recovery.

Annualised AI revenue increased to $3.1 billion during the quarter from $2.6 billion in the June quarter, crossing 10% of revenue. The company said demand for delivering business outcomes with AI-native solutions, AI-led transformation of enterprise systems and autonomous global business services continued to accelerate.