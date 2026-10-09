Rupee rises 23 paise to 96.65 against US dollar in early trade

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated 23 paise to 96.65 against US dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by a slight softening in the US dollar and suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.

Forex traders said the rupee opened on a positive note this morning with the dollar index down to 102 levels and Brent also down to USD 103.39 per barrel after US President Donald Trump said that the attack on Iran will happen only after the midterm elections.

However, broader geopolitical pressures on the domestic currency persist and relentless foreign fund outflows is pressurising the domestic unit further, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.74, then gained some ground to touch 96.65, registering a rise of 23 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated by 13 paise to close at 96.88 against the US dollar.