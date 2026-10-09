Stock markets rebound in early trade led by TCS, other IT firms

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday after two days of sharp decline, led by a rally in TCS and other IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 292 points to 71,876.10 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 84.60 points to 22,310.40.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services surged over 4 per cent after reporting a 15 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 13,884 crore and pointing to continued growth momentum going forward.

Infosys, ITC, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports and HDFC Bank were also among the gainers.

Eternal, Bharat Electronics, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.11 per cent to USD 103 per barrel.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted lower, while Hang Seng index traded higher.

US markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 12,943.58 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

On Thursday, the Sensex tumbled 1,045.46 points, or 1.44 per cent, to settle at 71,593.24. The Nifty dropped 371.25 points, or 1.64 per cent, to end at 22,231.80.