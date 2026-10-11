Why the future of your payments is in software

You have friends who are very good at getting deals. They seem to be the ones who usually get more bang for the buck when you go out. They will tell you the best credit card to have or the best way to get free access to airport lounges. They will have a trick up their sleeve to get upgrades on travel or more discounts on tickets. You envy their habit of find out the right timing to spend money.

The last mile connectivity through smartphones is an established norm. As communication devices get lighter due to new hardware technologies, the software will soon do multiple tasks that would ensure a checkout without you having to do much. A simple one line instruction will do the job.

You can be that person in a more scientific way if you believe the Mckinsey Global Payments Report 2026. The digital transformation is about to enter an even more dramatic chapter: the checkout moment itself is about to disappear into software, it predicts.

At the moment, you go to a supermarket or a restaurant, look for the right offers on your cards, scan a QR code and make the payment. The entire process would be automated by software that will work behind the scenes.

Delegated AI software agents will be able to make real-time decisions on your behalf. Rather than merely executing a static monthly mandate, an AI agent can evaluate changing conditions and decide who, when, and how much to pay within your approved parameters. It will evaluate all possible discount deals and execute a transaction that would minimise your spending.

It is possible in India because it is an instant-dominant economy for the payments landscape, according to the report. While rich countries like the US, Europe use plastic cards and merchant swipe machines, India managed to leap-frog straight to low-cost, interoperable, real-time architecture through the Unified Payment Interface or UPI. The digital public infrastructure in India is like an open canvas for artificial intelligence to integrate seamlessly without any interchange fees like in the Western countries, the report observes.

This zero-friction foundation positions Indian consumers uniquely well. Because our payment rails operate in real time directly from bank accounts, Indian digital systems provide an open canvas for artificial intelligence to integrate seamlessly without the heavy interchange fee layers seen abroad.