Why the future of your payments is in software

You have friends who are very good at getting deals. They seem to be the ones who usually get more bang for the buck when you go out. They will tell you the best credit card to have or the best way to get free access to airport lounges. They will have a trick up their sleeve to get upgrades on travel or more discounts on tickets. You envy their habit of find out the right timing to spend money.
The last mile connectivity through smartphones is an established norm. As communication devices get lighter due to new hardware technologies, the software will soon do multiple tasks that would ensure a checkout without you having to do much. A simple one line instruction will do the job.
You can be that person in a more scientific way if you believe the Mckinsey Global Payments Report 2026. The digital transformation is about to enter an even more dramatic chapter: the checkout moment itself is about to disappear into software, it predicts.
At the moment, you go to a supermarket or a restaurant, look for the right offers on your cards, scan a QR code and make the payment. The entire process would be automated by software that will work behind the scenes.
Delegated AI software agents will be able to make real-time decisions on your behalf. Rather than merely executing a static monthly mandate, an AI agent can evaluate changing conditions and decide who, when, and how much to pay within your approved parameters. It will evaluate all possible discount deals and execute a transaction that would minimise your spending.
It is possible in India because it is an instant-dominant economy for the payments landscape, according to the report. While rich countries like the US, Europe use plastic cards and merchant swipe machines, India managed to leap-frog straight to low-cost, interoperable, real-time architecture through the Unified Payment Interface or UPI. The digital public infrastructure in India is like an open canvas for artificial intelligence to integrate seamlessly without any interchange fees like in the Western countries, the report observes.
This zero-friction foundation positions Indian consumers uniquely well. Because our payment rails operate in real time directly from bank accounts, Indian digital systems provide an open canvas for artificial intelligence to integrate seamlessly without the heavy interchange fee layers seen abroad.
How AI Will Manage Your Daily Budget
Imagine talking to Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa Voice assistants and asking them to book a weekend trip to Goa for less than Rs 25,000 ensuring flexible cancellations and maximising travel reward points. You visit travel aggregators to find best deals for your flight or hotel stay and local commute. Sooner, you will be able to give a simple instruction to an AI agent. The report cites an example of OpenAI and Stripe, a large American payment processor. Their Agentic Commerce Protocol or emerging card network agent standards protocol operation will ensure that the software evaluates the rates, applies the best discount coupons, selects the optimal clearing rail and completes the purchase autonomously.
Through dynamic rail routing, when making purchases, agents can determine whether to route via your Rupay credit-on-UPI to capture promotional rewards or settle straight it from your bank account to avoid merchant surcharges. The same can be applied to investments or idle money sitting in your bank account. A single instruction to ensure better returns on your idle bank deposits will ensure that money is moved. AI agents can monitor your upcoming bill cycles and automatically sweep idle funds into higher-yielding liquid deposits or overnight funds until expenses come due.
Over the next decade, you will spend less time scanning QR codes and entering PINs, and more time relying on trusted AI agents that safeguard your balance, seek out the best deals, and settle payments quietly in the background.
The issue is of trust. The report said that while roughly 55 to 60 percent of American consumers follow AI recommendations, only 40 to 49 percent are currently comfortable letting AI autonomously move their money. However, these are teething problems. The regulators have a responsibility to create rules that safeguard your interest.