HCLTech partners with Anthropic to expand enterprise AI deployment with safety controls

HCLTech and Anthropic have signed a global partnership to expand the use of agentic artificial intelligence (AI), with a focus on safety, cybersecurity and governance, the companies said on Monday.

The IT company will set up an Anthropic Business Unit and a Centre of Excellence to develop agentic AI solutions and support deployments of Claude. It will provide sandbox environments and help clients adopt AI-native engineering practices and train staff.

HCLTech’s services teams will develop solutions using Claude, Cowork and Claude Code. HCLSoftware will become an independent software vendor partner and embed Claude in products, including HCL BigFix and HCL AppScan. The work will cover cybersecurity, automation, business process applications and application development, and support Actian’s AI analyst.

HCLTech will integrate Claude and Claude Code into AIForce, its engineering platform, for IT support, code remediation and digital employee services. It said these workflows would use policy guardrails, exception handling and human oversight for high-impact changes.

“AI can only be as useful as it is trustworthy, and we build Claude to give companies the confidence to bring it into their most sensitive and valuable work. HCLTech manages those kinds of systems for banks, hospitals, telecom companies and manufacturers, and we’re excited to partner with them as they integrate Claude and Claude Code. This partnership — and our broader commitment to advancing capability and safety together — is how AI will change the way entire industries run for the better,” said Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic.

HCLTech chief executive C Vijayakumar said: “Few technology companies combine the scale of a global systems integrator with the product depth of an ISV. That gives us a rare advantage to securely engineer and deploy Agentic AI at scale and deliver the business outcomes that matter most to our clients. Our partnership with Anthropic further strengthens our capabilities to achieve the same.”

The announcement came as HCLTech reported advanced AI revenue of $219 million, up 78% year on year, and annualised advanced AI revenue of $876 million. Vijayakumar said the partnership would support deployments in existing accounts and help win clients. No financial terms were disclosed.