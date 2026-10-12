HCLTech Q2 profit rises 21% YoY, narrows FY27 revenue guidance

IT services company HCLTech on Monday reported a 21.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, supported by revenue growth, higher operating profit and an increase in deal bookings. The company raised the lower end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance, while retaining its operating margin outlook.

HCLTech now expects FY27 company revenue growth of 2.5%-4.0% YoY in constant currency (CC) terms, compared with its earlier guidance of 1.0%-4.0%. Services revenue growth is projected at 3.0%-4.0% YoY in CC terms. The company retained its EBIT margin guidance of 17.5%-18.5%.

Chief executive officer and managing director C Vijayakumar said, “We delivered a strong quarter with new bookings of $3.3 billion, up 27% YoY, taking first half bookings to a record high.”

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,132 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 4,235 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, net profit increased 11.0%.

Revenue from operations rose 11.5% YoY to Rs 35,620 crore in the quarter ended September 30. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue increased 3.0%. On a constant currency basis, overall revenue grew 2.6% YoY and 2.3% QoQ, while services revenue increased 4.0% YoY.

Total new deal wins stood at $3.2 billion during the quarter, compared with $2.4 million in Q1 FY27, an increase of 35.4% QoQ. Deal wins were up 27% YoY, taking first-half bookings to a record high.