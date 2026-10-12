Market gives up early gains, closes near day’s low amid elevated bond yield and FII sell-off

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have withdrawn Rs 44,166 crore from Indian equities through October 9, 2026, bringing the total outflows this year to more than Rs 3 lakh crore as elevated crude oil prices, a strong dollar index and higher US bond yields weigh on investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee was the strongest performer among its Asian peers, appreciating 96 paise to close at 95.77. The strong performance came after the RBI’s targeted measures to curb speculation and contain volatility in the forex market.

“Although the rupee strengthened following the RBI’s recent measures to curb dollar demand, Brent crude remained elevated in the $102–105 a barrel range, limiting the relief on the inflation front. Elevated global bond yields, escalating geopolitical tensions and persistent foreign fund outflows continued to act as major headwinds,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking.

Nair added that banking stocks led the decline after the RBI raised the daily CRR maintenance requirement to absorb surplus liquidity, while investors await domestic CPI inflation data for clues on the scope for further monetary tightening.

India's retail inflation rose to 5.54% in September, crossing the 5% mark for the first time in the new Consumer Price Index (CPI) series. The rise in inflation comes as the RBI in its latest MPC meet shifted its stance last week from ‘neutral’ to ‘calibrated tightening’, signalling room for further rate hikes as inflationary pressures build amid the West Asia crisis.

Nair said that the Middle East remains a key overhang, with continued Houthi attacks on Saudi and regional energy infrastructure keeping concerns over potential supply disruptions and elevated crude oil prices alive.