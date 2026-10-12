Rupee jumps 91 paise to 95.80 against US dollar in early trade

MUMBAI: The rupee rebounded sharply from a record low level, gaining 91 paise to 95.80 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, after the Reserve Bank of India stepped in with several measures to contain volatility in the currency exchange market.

The Reserve Bank, on Saturday, announced several measures, including a dedicated dollar window for oil marketing companies through designated banks and higher costs for certain foreign exchange hedging transactions, to reduce dollar demand in the spot market and curb speculative positions.

Forex analysts said that these measures are expected to help the Indian currency sustain pressure from elevated crude oil prices and a strong dollar.

The RBI, in its October 10 circulars, barred authorised dealers from allowing traders to rebook cancelled rupee-linked foreign exchange derivative contracts, while continuing to permit rollovers on maturity subject to existing regulations.

It also reduced the threshold for undertaking foreign exchange derivative transactions without establishing an underlying exposure to USD 5 million from USD 100 million, across authorised dealers and recognised stock exchanges.

The central bank also introduced a Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve (FERR), requiring authorised dealers to maintain with the RBI, in cash, 20 per cent of the rupee equivalent of the notional amount of each rupee-linked foreign exchange derivative contract exceeding USD 2 million, where the transaction is undertaken to hedge current account exposures involving the purchase of foreign currency against the rupee.