Rupee logs best day since April 2 on RBI measures; bond yields near 7.4%, highest since March 2023

The rupee on Monday logged its best single-day gain since April 2, rallying 96 paise, or more than 1%, to close at 95.75 against the US dollar, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a slew of measures over the weekend to curb volatility in the foreign exchange market. However, the measures triggered a sell-off in government bonds, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield close to 7.4%, its highest level since March 2023.

The rupee had gained 1.8% on April 2 after the RBI announced similar measures a day earlier. Since then, however, the currency has lost more than 7.5% from its levels at the time, remaining down over 6.5% this year. The currency has now been under sustained pressure for three consecutive years.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield, which closed at 7.2995% on Friday, rose to 7.35% at the open on Monday and climbed further to 7.36-7.38%, up around 7 basis points, amid concerns over the RBI's policy stance and the impact of its liquidity measures.

The yield has risen around 45 basis points over the past seven weeks, reflecting elevated crude oil prices and uncertainty over the interest-rate outlook. The 10-year yield last traded at comparable levels during the previous monetary tightening cycle, touching 7.46% in late February and early March 2023. It last closed at around 7.35% on March 21, 2023. In November 2022, yields also traded in the 7.37-7.44% range as markets adjusted to RBI rate hikes.

Elevated Brent crude prices, which have remained above $105 a barrel, hawkish central bank policies and heavy upcoming domestic and international debt supply have added to risk aversion in the fixed-income market.

Forex traders said the RBI's measures could provide near-term support to the rupee by easing spot-market dollar demand and curbing excessive speculative positions. However, a sustained recovery will depend on crude prices, capital flows and broader global market conditions.

The rupee opened 91 paise higher at 95.80 against the dollar in early trade after the RBI announced measures on Saturday to contain volatility in the foreign exchange market.